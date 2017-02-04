× Madison County officials to look at plans for transit system to Indianapolis

ANDERSON, Ind.— Officials in Madison County want to study plans for a mass transit system that would run into Indianapolis.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports that the study is part of a long-range transportation plan by the Madison County Council of Governments.

Transportation planning supervisor Bob Wertman says plans are to conduct an analysis of travel by individual vehicle, express bus service or commuter rail. A feasibility study of commuter rail will be done.

Wertman says “estimates are that by 2050 there will be another 700,000 people living in the Indianapolis metropolitan area.”

The newspaper reports that the Indy Partnership last year determined that 16,964 people left Madison County to work elsewhere and 8,167 came to the county for employment.