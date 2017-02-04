× George’s Double-Double Leads Pacers Over Nets 106-97

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul George scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jeff Teague had 24 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-97 on Friday night.

Myles Turner and Al Jefferson each added 11 points for the Pacers, who have won five straight games.

Brook Lopez scored 23 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 18 and Joe Harris added 15 for the Nets, who have dropped eight straight and 11 in a row at home.

Teague gave the Pacers a 100-95 lead on a layup with 1:21 left and then iced the game 50 seconds later with a steal and two free throws that made it an eight-point game.