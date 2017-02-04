Former Hoosier Ferrell leads Mavericks to 108-104 win over Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Yogi Ferrell scored 32 points to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-104 on Friday night.

Ferrell, who signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks six days ago, had 22 points at the half — shattering his previous career-high of 17. He’s scored 71 points so far this week.

Dallas built its lead up to 22 points before Portland rallied to within one. Farrell answered with a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to give the Mavericks a cushion.

Former Blazers guard Wesley Matthews added 27 points for the Mavericks.

CJ McCollum scored 28 points, including buzzer-beaters at the end of the 2nd and 3rd quarters, to lead the Trail Blazers.

