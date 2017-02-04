Colts’ Frank Gore winner of Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 29 : Frank Gore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis defeated Tampa Bay 25-12. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas – On a Saturday set aside to honor the NFL’s premier players, Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore wasn’t overlooked.

The veteran running back was selected for the 2016 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes players around the league who show outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Gore won the award in a vote of his peers.

Along with being cited for his sportsmanship, Gore remains a productive player. He rushed for 1,025 yards last season, becoming the first player at age 33 or older to break the 1,000-yard mark since John Riggins in 1984.

Also during 2016, Gore pushed his career rushing total to 13,065 yards, 8th-most in NFL history.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

