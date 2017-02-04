35 residents displaced after grease fire spreads through Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A grease fire at a near northwest side apartment complex has left approximately 35 residents without a home.

Indianapolis firefighters were called to the blaze in the 3300 block of C Alton Ave. around 1:14 p.m. Crews arrived around 1:18 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the Pangea Field Apartments. Fire officials say they had the blaze under control by 1:55 p.m.

Battalion Scott Olofson says the fire did an estimated $400,000 worth of damage. All eight units of the complex sustained damage from the fire, smoke or water. Seven of those units were occupied.

One person was injured, a 73-year-old woman. She was transported to Eskenazi to be checked for smoke inhalation. One dog, a Border Collie named Tristan, was reportedly unaccounted for.

Fire officials believe the fire originated from the 73-year-old’s apartments. She told firefighters she had just finished cooking French fries on the stove and accidentally walked away with the burner still on.

The Indianapolis Fire Department would like to remind residents to never leave food unattended on the stove, especially grease. Grease can be unpredictable and should always be attended to and heated slowly. Residents should keep something like a lid nearby to quickly extinguish flames, then evacuate the building and call 911.

