Warming up this weekend; snow flurries possible Sunday morning

Our weather will improve this weekend. We'll have a cold Saturday with a few afternoon and evening flurries. We'll go from flurries Sunday morning to sunny skies and milder temperatures Sunday afternoon.

An area of low pressure to our south will keep our weather unsettled into next week. Chances for rain will start Monday and stay with us through Tuesday. This system will drag a cold front across the state on Wednesday and temperatures will fall causing rain to change to snow.

We'll have clouds and flurries Saturday afternoon.

Skies will clear and temperatures will moderate on Sunday.

Next week's weather will feature a daily chance for rain and or snow.

Rain develops Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely on Tuesday.

Rain changes to snow Wednesday.

Snow showers will linger through Thursday.

Rainfall amounts over an inch will be likely next week.