Warming up this weekend; snow flurries possible Sunday morning

Posted 5:42 pm, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:48PM, February 3, 2017

Our weather will improve this weekend. We'll have a cold Saturday with a few afternoon and evening flurries. We'll go from flurries Sunday morning to sunny skies and milder temperatures Sunday afternoon.

An area of low pressure to our south will keep our weather unsettled into next week. Chances for rain will start Monday and stay with us through Tuesday. This system will drag a cold front across the state on Wednesday and temperatures will fall causing rain to change to snow.

rpm1

We'll have clouds and flurries Saturday afternoon.

rpm2

Skies will clear and temperatures will moderate on Sunday.

4-day-precip-forecast

Next week's weather will feature a daily chance for rain and or snow.

regional-front-map1

Rain develops Monday afternoon.

regional-front-map2

Heavy rain is likely on Tuesday.

regional-front-map3

 

Rain changes to snow Wednesday.

regional-front-map4

Snow showers will linger through Thursday.

7-day-qpf

Rainfall amounts over an inch will be likely next week.

