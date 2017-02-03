Temperatures warm this weekend and we turn wet early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning was the coldest start to the week! Wind chills were in the single digits and that is where they'll stay through the early afternoon. You will need the sunglasses at times today along with the hat, gloves, scarf and heavy winter coat. Day time highs won't make it above freezing today.

The weekend forecast has IMPROVED significantly! Seasonal highs will be with us on Saturday with a cloud/sun mix. We have taken the precipitation OUT of the forecast for Sunday other than a stray flurry there will be no travel impacts with this storm. Most of the precipitation will miss us to the north and highs will get into the 40s by the afternoon.

We'll continue to warm up into next week with highs in the 50s by Monday and Tuesday. Those warm temperatures will be accompanied with a stiff wind and WET conditions. The second half of next week will be colder with snow chances on Wendesday.