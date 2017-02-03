× Suspect sought after bank robbery in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood police need help identifying a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

Greenwood police said the robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2017, at Indiana Credit Union, 996 S. State Road 135. The man entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He didn’t speak during the incident or display any weapon.

The teller gave the man some cash. He was last seen walking south from the bank. Surveillance cameras captured images of the man, who wore a blue jacket, orange hat and gloves.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.