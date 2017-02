× Pedestrian hit by car on west side, taken to hospital in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene near Moller Road and West 34th Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to Eskenazi Health in critical condition. The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

This story is developing.