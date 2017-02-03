Protestors rally during a demonstration against the new immigration ban issued by President Donald Trump at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Over 100,000 visas revoked, government lawyer says in Virginia court
More than 100,000 visas have been revoked since President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and travel was signed January 27, government lawyers revealed Friday in a court session in Virginia.
The number came in response to a question from the judge about how many people have been affected by this order.
Erez Reuveni, from the Office of Immigration Litigation at the Civil Division of the Justice Department, also said no returning legal permanent residents have been denied entry.
The judge also extended a temporary restraining order against removing lawful permanent residents until next Friday.