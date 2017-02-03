Northwest side shooting leaves two teens injured

Posted 9:52 pm, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 10:27PM, February 3, 2017
Scene of the shooting.

Scene of the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a double shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the scene at Scarborough Lake Apartments, near North High School Rd and West 46th Street, just after 9 p.m. on a report of a shots fired.

Police confirmed two boys, ages 15 and 16, were shot as they were walking through the parking lot. Another juvenile was with them, and said an unknown man shot at them from behind a car.

The witness said he didn’t know why the suspect shot at them.

Both teens have minor, non life-threatening injuries. They walked to the ambulance on their own.

A bullet did go into an apartment wall, but did not injure the person who was inside.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

