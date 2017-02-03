Hooters hiring male servers for its new ‘Hoots’ restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Hooters is launching a new fast-casual restaurant concept named "Hoots" -- and it will feature both male and female servers.

The first Hoots restaurant will open near Chicago later this month, according to WGN. The 2,800 square foot restaurant will include 75 seats and a full service bar.

The restaurant's menu will feature the most popular signature items on Hooters' menu. It will also be more scaled-down with dine-in or take-out service and have a more "small-neighborhood" feel.

A company spokeswoman told The Tampa Bay Times the iconic Hooters uniforms will not be worn at the new restaurant.