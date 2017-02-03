Elwood homeowner shoots man caught breaking into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELWOOD, Ind. – An intruder picked the wrong home to hit. On Thursday around 9:30 p.m., Elwood police responded to a home on South K Street. Detectives learned a man caught an intruder breaking into his home and shot him.

“It’s kind of scary,” said Tim Huntington, a neighbor.

Shortly after the shooting, police received a 911 call from a few blocks away. The caller reported that a man with a gunshot wound showed up to a home on South I Street.

“He was covered with blood and he said he had been shot. I couldn’t tell where so we took his shirt off and he had been shot in the chest,” said witness Scott Hunter.

Police identified the wounded intruder as Patrick Hughes, who was rushed to the hospital. The homeowner involved in the shooting did not want to talk to CBS4 about what happened.

“He’s always friendly to everybody. He’s not going to do anything bad to you if you don’t start it with him,” said neighbor Brian Parker.

Police aren’t releasing many details about the case. They aren’t saying if Hughes and the homeowner knew each other or even how Hughes got inside the home. In Indiana, the law clearly states you have the right to protect yourself, your family and your property.

“I own my home and everything I have in my home. I worked hard for and I can see if that were the situation I could see having to protect myself and my things,” said Hunter.

Armed neighbors have a bold warning for other burglars.

“This is a little bit of a redneck town you might get yourself shot,” said Huntington.

At last check, Hughes is stable at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Elwood Police tell us this is an ongoing investigation.