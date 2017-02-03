× AT&T selects Indianapolis as test market for carrier’s new 5G service

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – AT&T is set to launch the next generation of wireless service, and Indianapolis will be one of the test markets.

The Circle City will join Austin, Texas, as a test city for the carrier’s 5G wireless network. The company said it will launch 5G service in the coming months. 5G is the next proposed wireless telecommunications standard. It focuses on higher capacity than the current 4G standard to allow users to consume high-definition media without overwhelming the system.

The service is capable of offering peak speeds of 400 megabits per second or higher, the company said. Network upgrades could enable peak speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second in some areas this year.

“Indiana has always been a national leader in embracing innovation and technology advancements. I’m thrilled AT&T has recognized that and plans one of our first 5G Evolution Markets in Indianapolis this year,” said Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana.

The carrier didn’t specify when the 5G service would launch in Indianapolis, saying only that it would happen in the “coming months” and that no further information was available.

The company will also build a pair of 5G testbeds at the AT&T Labs in Austin that will go on-air in the spring. The company launched a 5G business customer trial in Austin last fall, which AT&T believed to be an industry first.

AT&T hopes the larger bandwidth and low latency of 5G will pave the way for applications like self-driving cars, mobile augmented reality and virtual reality headsets.