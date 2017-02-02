× Worker finds apparent homemade explosive at dumpster near Plainfield apartment complex

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police were called to a Plainfield apartment complex Thursday after a trash collection worker discovered a suspicious bag.

The worker discovered the small bag near a dumpster at Lakeside at Walnut Hills around 9:45 a.m. and called police. The bag appeared to contain a homemade explosive, investigators said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Bomb Squad was called to the scene near State Road 267, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

As of 1:30 p.m., the bomb squad was preparing to detonate the device. The case remains under investigation.