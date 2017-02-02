× Vinatieri on McAfee retirement: ‘I know he’s excited, but hate to see him go’

HOUSTON, Texas – This is not how many envisioned the Indianapolis Colts’ special teams partnership playing out.

Not with the punter, Pat McAfee, biding adieu to scratch his comedic itch. At age 29 and in his absolute NFL prime.

And not with the placekicker, Adam Vinatieri, outlasting his effervescent sidekick. At age 44 and with Father Time lurking.

“Yeah, I thought I would be done and he would take over doing some of the chores I’ve been doing,’’ Vinatieri said Thursday evening while taking a break from his Super Bowl LI appearances.

He saw Minnesota Vikings standout running back Robert Smith walk away in 2000 after tacking up a fourth straight 1,000-yard season with a career-best 1,521 yards. He was 28 and in his eighth season.

He saw teammate Tarik Glenn decide enough was enough in the 2007 offseason after the Colts won Super Bowl XLI, and Ryan Diem follow suit after the ’11 season.

“I would think, ‘Man, you could play another 5 years,’’’ Vinatieri said. “But who am I to selfishly want these guys to stick around for our betterment? If they know it’s time and they want to pursue other things or they just feel this is the time, I’m not going to second-guess them. I’m just going to wish them all the best in the world.’’

McAfee announced his retirement early Thursday morning. The Colts’ three-time Pro Bowl punter now is the COO of an Indianapolis-based arm of Barstool Sports.

McAfee informed Colts owner Jim Irsay of his intentions during a long meeting Monday, but those close to him have known this was a very real possibility.

“He had talked about it midway through the season,’’ Vinatieri said. “As the season went along he would get more serious about it. We talked a bunch and honestly, I wasn’t sure he was going to go through with it.

“I was kind of hoping he was just thinking a little bit and talking and that was it, but this is something he’s obviously very serious about. The last couple of years he’s been grooming himself into the comedy position.

“I don’t want to say he’s retiring because his knee’s hurting, but football wears on your body. I know he’s got another surgery looming to get his knee cleaned out.

“I told him if this is something he really wants to do, I wish him the best. I know he’s really excited, but I just hate to see him go. It just feels like a somber day. It’s like, ‘Gosh dang, man, are you sure?’’’

On a personal and professional level, Vinatieri lobbied for McAfee to return for a ninth season. They’ve been the Odd Couple – the ageless kicker and the free-spirit punter/holder/kickoff specialist – since the Colts selected McAfee in the seventh round of the 2009 draft.

Their NFL relationship has spanned eight seasons and involved 551 occasions, including the playoffs, when McAfee has handled snaps for a Vinatieri field-goal attempt or PAT. The only exception: Nov. 1, 2010 when McAfee was suspended for the Houston game because of his, ahem, swimming adventure in Broad Ripple. That day, Jerry Kapinos became the answer to the trivia question, Who was Vinatieri’s holder when McAfee wasn’t?

Now, life goes on.

“I tried not to think about this being a possibility, but here we are,’’ Vinatieri said. “Next week I’ll go in and talk to (special teams coordinator) Tom McMahon and say, ‘All right, tell me who you’re thinking about? Are you going to draft a young guy? Try to find a veteran?’’’

Whichever direction first-time general manager Chris Ballard goes, it will be with Vinatieri in tow. While McAfee is moving on, Vinatieri, the NFL’s oldest active player, is looking forward to 22nd season.

“I still love the game,’’ he said. “I still love running out on the field in front of all the people and putting points on the board and helping our team win.

“I know the light at the end of the tunnel is coming. I’m just fighting it off as best I can.’’

Vinatieri is under contract through 2017, and is closing in on several all-time records. His 2,378 career points rank No. 3 all time, and Morten Andersen’s record (2,544) is about a season-and-a-half away. His 530 made field goals also are 3rd-most, and 36 shy of breaking Andersen’s mark (565).

Vinatieri has appeared in 322 regular-season games, No. 6 in league history. Two more full seasons would push him to 354, No. 2 all-time. Andersen’s record (382) should be safe.

“I would like to play a couple more years,’’ Vinatieri said. “Hopefully I get that opportunity. At my age, you never know.

“Maybe (the end) is closer than I think.’’

World record ahead?

High on Vinatieri’s To Do list this week is attempting to set a world record in speed kicking. Yes, speed kicking.

His task is to convert 20 field goals from 20 yards in 60 seconds. It’s part of the NFL Extra Points Charity at the NFL Experience. Success means a $15,000 donation from Barclaycard to the Pat Tillman Foundation, which provides scholarships to military veterans and their spouses.

Vinatieri’s practice in Indianapolis for the occasion was encouraging. With the help of McAfee, he averaged about 25 successful kicks in 1-minute sessions.

The only hang-up might be the setup at the Houston Convention Center.

“The kicking surface is just some loose carpet that’s not very good,’’ Vinatieri said. “And they put a net up so you’re not hitting the ceiling. The net’s halfway up the uprights. The problem is I’m going to have is keeping the ball low enough.

“I definitely should be able to do it. It’s just the footing and that stupid-ass net.’’