Two adults driving in car with baby overdose and crash; police revive them with Narcan

Posted 1:21 pm, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 03:08PM, February 2, 2017
img_1352

Editor’s note: Police previously told CBS4 two people were killed in the crash. Upon further investigation, they discovered two adults in the car actually overdosed, and they were not dead. Police say they were injured. 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police revived two adults with Narcan after they overdosed while driving with a baby in a car.

Police were called to a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of East 46th Street and North Ritter Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two unresponsive adults with a baby in the car; their car had heavy front end damage.

Police initially reported that the adults had died, but upon further investigation, they discovered they had overdosed. Police were able to revive them with Narcan. The baby was unharmed.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s