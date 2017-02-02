× Two adults driving in car with baby overdose and crash; police revive them with Narcan

Editor’s note: Police previously told CBS4 two people were killed in the crash. Upon further investigation, they discovered two adults in the car actually overdosed, and they were not dead. Police say they were injured.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police revived two adults with Narcan after they overdosed while driving with a baby in a car.

Police were called to a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of East 46th Street and North Ritter Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two unresponsive adults with a baby in the car; their car had heavy front end damage.

Police initially reported that the adults had died, but upon further investigation, they discovered they had overdosed. Police were able to revive them with Narcan. The baby was unharmed.

