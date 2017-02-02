New drug could target and treat bad cholesterol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know the story behind cholesterol: there is good cholesterol and bad cholesterol, and their levels can differ in men and women.

“It tends to run a little higher in women, although they tend to have a greater amount of good cholesterol. So we really focus on what the bad cholesterol is,” says Dr. Edward Fry of St. Vincent Health.

Once bad cholesterol reaches a certain level in the blood, it’s time to get checked regularly.

“If your LDL cholesterol is above 130, that’s something that certainly warrants evaluation,” says Fry.

Statins are cholesterol lowering drugs and a lot of people take them with great success, but they don’t work for everyone. There is a new drug on the horizon and it targets that bad LDL.

“They are very potent. They are new. We’re still waiting to see what the clinical outcome trials will show,” says Fry.

The drugs are called PCSK9 inhibitors.

“They are actually antibodies that at the cholesterol receptor block the uptake of cholesterol into cells in the body,” says Fry.

Doctors should know by this spring if these new drugs actually reduce the risk for heart attack and stroke. In the meantime, Fry suggests everyone follow a healthy diet.

“That really boils down to reducing total calorie intake, know your intake by keeping a food diary, reduce your total amount of carbohydrates and combine that with exercise.”

