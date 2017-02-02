Rexnord workers hold rally in effort to keep jobs in the US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Some may say it’s a last-ditch effort to save their jobs, but for hundreds of Rexnord workers facing possible unemployment, it was worth a shot.

Those workers packed a downtown meeting room Thursday night for the “Keep It Made in America” rally—each one of them hoping their jobs won’t be shipped overseas.

“They pulled the rug right out from under me like they did the other 287 or 298 other people,” said Rexnord worker Don Zering, who has a story that was pretty common at the event. He started working at Rexnord 43 years ago, four days after graduating high school. Now at 62, he can retire, but was hoping to work for another few years.

“Keep the American jobs here and lets have the family dream of being able to work, retire and enjoy your grandkids,” said Zering, who expects to soon lose his job.

Starting in March, it’s expected around 300 Rexnord jobs will head to Mexico as the company’s local plant shuts down.

“We’re trying to do everything we possibly can to help these people have as soft a landing as possible but the fact remains it’s not going to be solved,” said United Steelworkers Local 1999 President Chuck Jones. He says the Rexnord jobs being lost usually pay around $25 an hour. His push at the rally: hold leaders’ feet to the fire to do everything they can to keep jobs in America.

“They got to take a look at what they’re doing to these folks, these families and communities by taking jobs out of this country,” said Jones.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett made it clear where he stands.

“We’re patriots, we love our country,” said Hogsett, “and keeping jobs in America is most importantly the patriotic thing to do.”

Jones and other leaders are hopeful some of the workers will be able to transfer their skills elsewhere, or even get some continuing education. That’s the ideal scenario, but one that’s not likely to happen for most of these people.