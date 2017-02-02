× Police searching for man accused of stealing truck, selling it on Craigslist

MARTINSVILLE, Ind.– Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a truck and selling it online.

The incident occurred on Jan. 27. Police say the suspect used a fake ID to test drive a truck at Approval Auto Credit, located at 9825 Huggin Hollow Road in Martinsville.

It is believed the suspect or possibly an associate returned once the business was closed and stole the truck.

The stolen vehicle was then sold on Craigslist on the date of the theft and it ended up in Louisville, Kentucky.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or 800-222-TIPS. Tips can remain anonymous and tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.