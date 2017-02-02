× Police in Greenfield investigate woman’s death after she crashed multiple times

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police in Greenfield are investigating the death of a woman who was involved in a series of accidents this afternoon.

According to police, just before noon officers responded to the parking lot of Hancock Regional Hospital at 801 N State Street to investigate a hit and run accident. While responding, officers received multiple calls of other accidents in the area possibly involving the same vehicle. Officers responded to the 500 block of North East Street where a vehicle crashed into a residence.

The female occupant was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to Hancock Regional Hospital where she died. The driver has been identified as Megan Rowe, 33, from Greenfield.

Officers reported a total five accidents the vehicle had been involved in prior to crashing into the residence. The residence was occupied at the time of the accident, however, no injuries were reported by the occupants.

The cause of this incident is unknown at this time and the driver did not appear to have any obvious injuries. The Hancock County Coroner is investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.