Players, fans react to Colts punter Pat McAfee’s retirement decision

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts fans and players are still getting a handle on it: Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee announced plans to retire at the age of 29.

McAfee met with owner Jim Irsay Monday to discuss his future. He made the announcement on late night television, telling the world he was retiring from the NFL to join Barstool Sports, a satirical sports TV show.

“My life has been littered with terrible decisions, this is at the top of the list,” he joked after making the announcement.

McAfee has had three knee surgeries in the past four years, and the decision has been in the making for a while. McAfee said he almost retired before the 2016 season, but coach Chuck Pagano talked him into staying.

That wasn’t the case this time.

McAfee has performed several stand-up comedy shows, and the offer from Barstool Sports was one he couldn’t pass up as he mulled his future. He said he’ll stay in Indiana.

The Colts selected McAfee with the 222nd pick in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Then-Colts president Bill Polian made the selection.

His departure will leave a huge void in both the locker room and on the field. The two-time Pro Bowler is regarded as one of the top punters in the game and is highly skilled at onside kicks. He serves as holder for Adam Vinatieri and also handles kickoffs. He’s a veteran presence in the locker room and fan favorite.

“Pat was a terrific player and ambassador for us. He will be missed, and we wish him all the best!” Irsay tweeted Thursday morning.

