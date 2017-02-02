Pat McAfee discusses career shift, plan to stay in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Former Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee retired from the NFL around midnight Thursday, saying he was ready for a new chapter in his life. Eight stellar seasons with the Colts are over, and comedy with Barstool Sports is next.

The 29-year-old will be based in Indianapolis, as he told Indy Sports Central's Chris Hagan in an exclusive interview.

“I understand I have a beautiful relationship with the people of Indianapolis, and we were excited to get the message out there,” said McAfee. “I’m excited to shift my focus to the world of entertainment now.”

When did he decide to make the move?

“I’ve been driving to the complex for years, and I realized there has to be more to life than just kicking balls, and once I got into the entertainment industry where you make people laugh, I realize there’s something out there. I gave my all with the team, and my teammates, my coaches and the Colts fans deserved me to be great, and when Barstool Sports came to me about helping them out when my career was over, it made me think. I was staring at my third knee operation in four years with more on the horizon, it seemed like a perfect fit for me and the time was right. I’m just super excited to put a spotlight on Indy which Barstool Indy’s going to do.”

McAfee said he wanted to pay the people of Indy back after supporting him through his run-in with the law and swimming in the canal on October 20, 2010.

"I never want to leave. I love this place, and can do what I need to do right here and not in New York. I’ll be the COO at Barstool Indy with some TV Shows and the like, and show millions of people why Indianapolis is everyone’s favorite city when they visit. I hope to make people laugh, and Jim Irsay gave me his love and support, which means the world to me.”

He’s also thrilled he’ll have no contract with any network, so he can be open and free to say what he thinks.