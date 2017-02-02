× Noblesville man on diverted Indy flight says he was singled out by FBI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A Noblesville man wants to know why federal agents pulled him off an airplane, questioned him for hours, and then let him go. He says he was left with no explanation by authorities.

Jaime Santana was on American Airlines Flight 1804 from Charlotte to Indianapolis Tuesday when it was diverted due to a bomb threat. He was returning home after spending a month visiting family in Puerto Rico.

In an exclusive interview with CBS4, Santana claims he was only one of two people on the entire flight who federal investigators questioned and he still has no idea why. His English isn’t very strong, so his wife translated for him during the interview. She was not with him on the flight, but both of them say he was singled out by federal agents and they want to know why.

“They first went to him, and another guy, it was a young guy who was Indian,” said Santana’s wife, Marilyn Navedo, “that’s what he told me, and they took them out of the plane before they took the other people out.”

After the emergency landing, Santana, a minister and artist, said he and one other passenger were taken off the flight. He said he didn’t know that other passenger, and that he was taken to a room at the airport where the FBI questioned him for about four hours.

After the investigators were finished, Santana said he was told he could leave but said nothing was explained to him by the authorities.

American Airlines said the threat came from a “non-credible” robocall. The plane was evacuated, and investigators found no bomb or any other problem.

“We do appreciate that the FBI and the cops were doing their job, protecting civilians…that’s good,” said Navedo, “but what I don’t understand, why take it to that extreme?”

But if American Airlines says the threat was “non-credible” then who ordered the plane to divert and why? And what made agents head straight for Santana as he says they did? That’s what is still unknown.

Neither the FBI nor the TSA returned our phone calls and emails seeking comment or explanation.

“He feels like his rights were taken in that moment, because if there were so many people on the plane, why did they have to go right to him and the other man?” questioned Navedo.

Passengers did have to spend the night in Knoxville because by the time this was all over the plane’s flight crew had worked the maximum allowable hours and therefore couldn’t fly until the next morning. Santana says he has hired an attorney.