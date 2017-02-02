× Police: Woman with 5 outstanding warrants leads officers on high-speed pursuit

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Anderson woman wanted on five warrants was arrested after she led police on a pursuit through Delaware County Wednesday night.

The incident started just after 7 p.m. Wednesday when Trooper Sam Cook clocked a vehicle going northbound on State Road 67 near County Road 400 South at 92 mph.

Cook attempted to catch up to the vehicle, which continued north on SR 67 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually turned east onto Eaton-Albany Pike, where local Eaton police officers joined in the pursuit. After a series of turns, the vehicle ended up back northbound on SR 67 in Albany, where Albany police became involved.

In the 9000 block of SR 67, around the Muncie Drag Strip, the right front suspension gave out on the car, bringing the chase to an end.

The driver, Ashley D. Patterson, 28, Anderson, was taken into custody and charged with felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Patterson was also found to have five outstanding warrants, one of which was for resisting law enforcement. Patterson was booked into the Delaware County Jail.