INDOT announces plans to add new lanes at I-465 and U.S. 421 / Michigan Road interchange

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The interchange at I-465 and Michigan Road frequently gets very congested. INDOT is trying to fix the problemby adding more lanes.

The project aims to increase capacity and improve traffic flow at the interchange by lengthening the existing northbound Michigan Road right-turn lane to eastbound I-465; adding a second left-turn lane on southbound U.S. 421 to eastbound I-465; and adding a third left-turn lane on the eastbound I-465 exit ramp to northbound U.S. 421.

Milestone Contractors signed a contract with INDOT to complete the project for $1.4 million.

All interchange ramps will remain open during the project. Some lanes at the interchange will be temporarily narrowed and shifted to maintain traffic and provide space for construction.

Specific start dates and traffic restrictions will be announced before work begins. Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and be complete by November.