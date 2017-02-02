Indiana AG joins fellow state attorney generals supporting Gorsuch

Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks, after US President Donald Trump nominated him for the Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2017. President Donald Trump on nominated federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee, tilting the balance of the court back in the conservatives' favor. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office says he’s leading Republican attorneys general from 20 states in support of President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.

Morrisey’s office said in a news release that the group sent a letter of support Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Patrick Leahy, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee.

Morrisey signed the letter with attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Trump on Tuesday announced he was nominating Gorsuch, a Denver-based judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The letter written by Morrisey noted Gorsuch won bipartisan Senate support in his confirmation to the appellate court.

