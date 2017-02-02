Colts punter Pat McAfee announces retirement to pursue comedy career

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colt Pat McAfee has announced he’s retiring from the NFL to pursue a career in comedy.

The 29-year-old punter made the announcement during an appearance on the Comedy Central sports show “Barstool Rundown.”

McAfee has been with the Colts since the 2009 NFL Draft. Before that, he was a placekicker, punter and a soccer player at West Virginia University.

Aside from sports, McAfee is also known for his stand-up comedy. He recently used his comedic talents to raise money for homeless Indianapolis veterans.

Shortly after the announcement was made on Comedy Central, McAfee tweeted out a full statement.