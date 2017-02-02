Expect a mix of rain and snow this weekend

Posted 3:55 pm, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:02PM, February 2, 2017
regional-front-map1

Our next major weather system will arrive this weekend. For the next 48 hours we’ll have dry weather with temperatures near average.

Light snow is likely late Saturday night. We’ll go from snow to a rain/snow mix Sunday morning and as temperatures rise the mix will change to rain. An area of low pressure to our south will keep our weather unsettled into next week.

Chances for rain will stay with us for Monday and Tuesday. This system will drag a cold front across the state on Wednesday and temperatures will fall causing rain to change to snow before ending.

snow-update-3

We’ll stay dry for the next 48 hours with no precipitation.

4-day-precip-forecast

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through early next week.

regional-front-map1

Snow will change to rain Sunday.

regional-front-map2

Expect warmer temperatures and rain on Monday.

regional-front-map3

Highs will be 15-20 degrees above average with rain on Tuesday.

regional-front-map4

Temperatures will fall on Wednesday and rain will change to snow before ending.

7-day-qpf

Up to 1 1/2″ of rain is likely over the next seven days.

sunriser

Daylight hours increase and the average temperature rises during February.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s