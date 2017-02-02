× Expect a mix of rain and snow this weekend

Our next major weather system will arrive this weekend. For the next 48 hours we’ll have dry weather with temperatures near average.

Light snow is likely late Saturday night. We’ll go from snow to a rain/snow mix Sunday morning and as temperatures rise the mix will change to rain. An area of low pressure to our south will keep our weather unsettled into next week.

Chances for rain will stay with us for Monday and Tuesday. This system will drag a cold front across the state on Wednesday and temperatures will fall causing rain to change to snow before ending.

We’ll stay dry for the next 48 hours with no precipitation.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through early next week.

Snow will change to rain Sunday.

Expect warmer temperatures and rain on Monday.

Highs will be 15-20 degrees above average with rain on Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall on Wednesday and rain will change to snow before ending.

Up to 1 1/2″ of rain is likely over the next seven days.

Daylight hours increase and the average temperature rises during February.