× A brief return to winter with some weekend snow on the horizon

We started today with wind chills in the single digits and temperatures in the 20s. We won’t make it above freezing again until Saturday afternoon! The good news is that we WILL see some sunshine today. It feels like its been a while, but it won’t help us get above freezing. You can expect dry and partly cloudy conditions through the PM drive.

Temperatures will warm back into the 40s for the second half of the weekend.

We’ve been focusing on this storm that will roll in on Sunday ALL week. Each day the forecast has IMPROVED. It is looking like it will NOT be a high impact storm. Precipitation will start off as snow Sunday morning, but there won’t be much at all. As that temperature gets above freezing it will change over to rain, however models are trending DOWN on precipitation amounts. It doesn’t look bad at all.

Temperatures will return to the 50s next week, but it will be accompanied with some RAIN on Tuesday. Temperatures drop off again late next week.