Walmart offering free two-day shipping for online orders with no membership required

Walmart has done away with a subscription program that gave customers free two-day delivery for an annual fee.

Now, Walmart customers who shop online can get free-day shipping at no additional cost when they make a minimum purchase of $35–no membership required. Customers who want their orders delivered to a local store don’t have to meet a spending threshold.

It’s the retail giant’s latest move to counter online juggernaut Amazon, which offers free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime customers who pay $99 a year or $10.99 a month for Prime service. Amazon Prime subscribers get unlimited two-day shipping at no extra cost on eligible items.

Last year, Walmart piloted a program called ShippingPass, which gave free two-day shipping to customers who paid a $49 annual fee. The company said ShippingPass is being scrapped, and people who signed up will get their fees refunded.

“I couldn’t be more excited. We are moving at the speed of a startup,” said Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce. “Two-day free shipping is the first of many moves we will be making to enhance the customer experience and accelerate growth.”

Lore said it “no longer makes sense” to charge customers extra for two-day shipping given the current marketplace.

Previously, online Walmart shoppers could get free shipping when buying at least $50 in merchandise, with those orders being delivered in four to six days.

The retailer said more than two million items will be eligible for two-day shipping. The program started on Tuesday, Jan. 31.