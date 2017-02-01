Tracking weekend snow and rain for Central Indiana

The weather pattern will be quiet for the next three days.We'll be dry and cold Thursday through Saturday with highs near freezing and lows near 20 degrees. Our next major weather system will arrive this weekend. Light snow is likely Saturday night through Sunday morning. We'll go from snow to a rain/snow mix Sunday morning and as temperatures rise Sunday afternoon the mix will change to rain. An area of low pressure to our south will keep our weather unsettled into next week. Chances for rain will stay with us for Monday and Tuesday. This system will drag a cold front across the state on Wednesday and temperatures will fall causing rain to change to snow before ending.

snow-update-2

Snow was scarce in January.

winter-returns

Seasonal temperatures are likely through the rest of the week.

4-day-precip-forecast

We'll have a daily chance for rain next week.

regional-front-map2

Rain and snow showers are likely on Sunday.

regional-front-map3

Rain will continue on Monday.

regional-front-map4

Warmer temperatures will accompany our rain on Tuesday.

regional-front-map5

Rain will change to snow as temperatures fall on Wednesday.

7-day-qpf

 

Heavy rain is likely Sunday through Wednesday.

