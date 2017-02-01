Tracking weekend snow and rain for Central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather pattern will be quiet for the next three days.We'll be dry and cold Thursday through Saturday with highs near freezing and lows near 20 degrees. Our next major weather system will arrive this weekend. Light snow is likely Saturday night through Sunday morning. We'll go from snow to a rain/snow mix Sunday morning and as temperatures rise Sunday afternoon the mix will change to rain. An area of low pressure to our south will keep our weather unsettled into next week. Chances for rain will stay with us for Monday and Tuesday. This system will drag a cold front across the state on Wednesday and temperatures will fall causing rain to change to snow before ending.

Snow was scarce in January.

Seasonal temperatures are likely through the rest of the week.

We'll have a daily chance for rain next week.

Rain and snow showers are likely on Sunday.

Rain will continue on Monday.

Warmer temperatures will accompany our rain on Tuesday.

Rain will change to snow as temperatures fall on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday through Wednesday.