Tickets sell out in record fashion for Zoobilation 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It didn’t take long for Zoobilation 2017 to sell out.

The June 9 event sold out in just under two hours after tickets went on sale Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Indianapolis Zoo–a record for the event. CBS4 and FOX59 are proud media partners.

Some corporate sponsorships remain available, the zoo said. This year’s theme is “Tropical Adventure.”

Zoobilation is billed as the state’s largest and most anticipated black-tie fundraiser. It falls on the second Friday of June each year. The premium experience runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. while the event itself takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Guests wear animal-inspired formalwear and enjoy an evening of food and drinks from dozens of the area’s most popular restaurants, all set amid the zoo’s animals and exhibits. Guests must be 21 or older.

Money raised from the event goes to help the zoo advance its animal conservation mission.