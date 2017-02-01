× Single-Session tickets for first, second rounds of NCAA Championship in Indy now on sale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Single-session tickets are now available for purchase for the first and second rounds of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

The games will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, March 17 and Sunday, March 19.

Tickets for the championship preliminary rounds can be purchased here.

“Indianapolis is excited to welcome back NCAA men’s basketball fans from across the country to kick-off March Madness with the First and Second Rounds at Bankers Life Fieldhouse,” said Ryan Vaughn, Indiana Sports Corp president. “Hoosiers know basketball and they are looking forward to taking part in the action all weekend.”

NCAA encourages fans to use the official website, linked above, for ticket purchases to ensure they are receiving genuine NCAA tickets and not counterfeits.

PrimeSport, the official ticket and hospitality provider of the NCAA, also has official tickets and hospitality options available through The NCAA Experience for every location of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, including the Final Four in Phoenix.

You can watch the games here on CBS4.