Mayor Hogsett announces 2 new historic landmarks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Circle City officially has two new historic landmarks.

The Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission designated Old City Hall and the P.R. Mallory Industrial site as historically significant sites Wednesday. This designation safeguards the existence of the sites and the appearance of historic elements.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined local officials and historic preservationists at a press conference to celebrate the historic significance of the structures and acknowledge those who work to preserve districts and buildings throughout Indianapolis.

“These structures have played an integral role in our city’s history. We owe it to those who came before us and to our future generations to protect these buildings and their legacy by locally designating them,” said Mayor Hogsett. “This historic designation will ensure these buildings will be repurposed in a way that creates impactful opportunities for our neighborhoods while preserving their distinct character.”

The press conference also celebrated the IHPC’s 50th anniversary and acknowledged the impact the commission has had on the City’s development, culture, and vibrancy over the past fifty years.

“Honoring two structures that have played pivotal roles in Indianapolis’ history is the perfect way to celebrate IHPC’s 50th anniversary,” said Department of Metropolitan Development Director Emily Mack. “Historic preservation, at its core, is not about leaving things unchanged, it is about maintaining the integrity and relevance of each building and each district for its own unique identity.”