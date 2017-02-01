Marion County Republicans invited to shoot fully automatic machine guns as part of fundraiser

Posted 4:10 pm, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 04:20PM, February 1, 2017
A man fires an AK-47 at the St. Croix Rod and Gun Club in Hudson, Wisconsin. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/GettyImages)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Marion County Republican Party will let Hoosier Republicans fire fully automatic machine guns as part of a fundraiser this month.

The fundraiser will take place on Feb. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Indy Arms, located at 2550 East 55th Street. Attendees will be given the opportunity to shoot a variety of seven different automatic machine guns.

Paying $500 gets you into the basic shooter level. Participants will be able to fire an M16, AK-47, Tommy Gun and Mark 760. Two magazines of ammunition will be provided.

Those who pay $750 for the premium level will be able to shoot a Steyr Aug, HK MP5 and an HK53 in addition to the previously listed guns. Two magazines of ammunition will be provided.

First Lady Janet Holcomb will be a special guest at the event.

You can RSVP for the event by calling Connor Lynn at with the Marion County Republican Party at (317) 997-8587 or emailing him at Connor@indyrepublicans.com.

Flyer for the event provided by the Marion County Republican Central Committee.

