Legislation would create scratch-off game to benefit homeless veterans in Indiana

Posted 11:55 am, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 12:04PM, February 1, 2017
Senator Ron Alting discussing legislation on January 31, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana lawmakers introduce new bill that would create a scratch-off game to benefit homeless Hoosier veterans.

Senate Bill 517 would require the Indiana State Lottery Commission to adopt rules to establish a scratch off game to benefit Indiana veterans.

Profits on the sale of tickets would go to a fund that would distribute money into the veterans homelessness assistance fund.

The money would create programs focused on veteran programs including mental health, drug addiction, housing and job training assistance.

The bill was authored by Senator Ron Alting (R), Senator Michael Delph (R), and Senator James Merritt (R).

