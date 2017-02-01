Jury finds accused ‘Grundy Crew’ hit man not guilty in double murder case

Posted 10:46 pm, February 1, 2017, by
John Means

John Means

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An accused hit man for a criminal gang in Indianapolis was found not guilty on two counts of murder Wednesday night.

This is the second time John Means has been on trial for these charges, which stem from his reported relation to the “Grundy Crew.” The first trial ended in a hung jury in Oct. of 2016.

Means was accused of killing Julius Douglas and Carlos Jefferson in 2014. Prosecutors said Means fatally shot the two in the 3400 block of Hovery Street, because they allegedly crossed the head of the Grundy gang, Richard Grundy.

The defense argued there were no weapons and no evidence linking Means to the crimes.

