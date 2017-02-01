× Indiana defeats Penn State 110-102 in 3OT behind Bryant’s 31

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana needed three career-high scoring efforts to extend a Big Ten game nearly lost twice to beat Penn State 110-102 in triple-overtime on Wednesday night.

Sophomore center Thomas Bryant scored 31 points, eight more than his previous best, and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers (15-8, 5-5).

Josh Newkirk and Robert Johnson also set personal bests with 27 points apiece.

Newkirk hit a go-ahead 3-pointer for a 98-95 lead with 3:05 remaining in 3OT. The Nittany Lions (12-11, 4-6) then lost their composure as Indiana freshman guard Devonte Green stole the ensuing inbounds pass and scored on a layup for a five-point lead.

The Hoosiers led by as many as 10 points in the final overtime.

Penn State freshman guard Lamar Stevens had a career-high 26 points.

Just two weeks ago, the Hoosiers’ James Blackmon Jr. sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 78-75 road win over Penn State.