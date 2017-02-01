× IMPD investigating shooting of 16-year-old on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old outside of a Family Dollar on the city’s east side.

Police say the teen was shot twice near the intersection of 22nd Street and Arlington Ave. around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This incident follows Monday’s fatal shooting of another teen, 14-year-old Anthony Lee Hughes Jr., outside a Popeyes restaurant on the near northwest side.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.