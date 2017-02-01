Experience authentic Vietnamese cuisine at Westfield’s Super Bowl Pho

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A taste of Vietnam in your own backyard.

That’s the promise of Super Bowl Pho, which makes authentic Vietnamese food from recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation.

Tony Nguyen and his uncle opened the business, located at 112 E. Main St. in Westfield, to focus on their family heritage.

“My uncle and I, this is our baby,” Nguyen said. “We started it from scratch, and we want everything to be perfect.”

The restaurant serves up a fresh batch of pho, which is made every morning.

“Our pho is a sweet and savory pho, but there are a lot of vegetables in there,” Nguyen said. “Most people don’t know that it takes 12 hours to make.”

Brittany Smith from Yelp Indy says Yelpers love the classic Vietnamese dish.

“It’s with the vermicelli noodles and the fresh broth and herbs and everything go into a classic bowl of pho,” Smith said. “Nothing can warm you like a bowl of pho!”

Online reviews also highlight the Bánh mì thịt ba chi sandwich, made with a pate spread, steamed sausage, pork belly and topped with mayo.

Looking for a Vietnamese drink? Yelpers rave about the Boba Tea, specifically the coconut, papaya and avocado flavors.

Super Bowl Pho is open every day except Tuesdays. Customers can take advantage of their lunch special from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which includes stir fry or pho for under $7!

“This community really wanted to try something new. They are very welcoming to us,” Nguyen said. “The mayor comes here once a week!”

Learn more about Super Bowl Pho at its website or check out the reviews on Yelp. You can also learn more through on Facebook or Twitter.

Photos courtesy Yelp Indy

