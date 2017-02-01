Damage from fire at Indianapolis church estimated at $50,000

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews needed about 30 minutes to get a fire under control Wednesday morning at an Indianapolis church.

Crews were dispatched to Apostolic Assembly of the Faith Christ Jesus, 1401 E. Pleasant Run Pkwy S. Dr., around 8:45 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the church, formerly known as Bethany Temple Apostolic Church, was under construction.

IFD said the building wasn’t active with church services, which are being held elsewhere because the building is being worked on.

ATF investigators were also called to the scene, which IFD said was “routine protocol” whenever there’s a fire at a church.

No one was hurt. IFD estimated the damage at $50,000.