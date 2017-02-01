Cooler temperatures return with a larger storm rolling in this weekend

Posted 6:10 am, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 06:30AM, February 1, 2017

Today will be our last day in the 40s through the weekend! It also won't be as breezy as Tuesday afternoon. Much of the day will be dry, but cloudy skies will be the rule.

After today, temperatures will drop off to near freezing for daily highs through Saturday.  Our weather will also be pretty uneventful through Saturday with mostly cloudy skies each afternoon and mostly dry conditions.

We're focusing in on a larger storm that will bring a rain/snow mix on Sunday.  Morning lows on Sunday will be in the 20s to precipitation will start off as snow showers. As temperatures get above freezing Sunday afternoon we'll see a transition over to rain showers. Snow accumulation will be LIGHT across the area.

Next week we return to the 50s with RAIN rolling in on Tuesday.

