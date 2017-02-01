Survivor of Boston Marathon bombing will marry firefighter who rescued her

February 1, 2017

BOSTON -- A survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing plans to marry the firefighter who rescued her moments after the bombs went off.

The New York Post reports that Roseann Sdoia was watching the runners near the finish line when the bombs went off on April 15, 2013. Sdoia was hit by shrapnel from the pressure-cooker bombs.

Firefighter Mike Materia came to her aid and went with her to the hospital.

"In the hospital, my mom tried to set me up with him," Sdoia told the Post. "She was like, 'Oh, did you see that firefighter? He's so cute.' And I was like, 'Mom, I just got blown up.'"

Sdoia had to have a leg amputated, but Materia followed her recovery. They started dating in June 2013, and he proposed in December.

"I do feel that, in a sense, some things happen for a reason," Sdoia told the Post.

The couple plans to release a book in March entitled "Perfect Strangers."

The couple plans to wed in October or November.

