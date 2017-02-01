ATV helmet bill passes committee, heads to Indiana House

Posted 4:27 pm, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 04:32PM, February 1, 2017
atv

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A proposal to require Hoosier children to wear helmets while using off-road vehicles cleared a big hurdle on Wednesday.

A House committee just approved House Bill 1200, the “Play 4 Kate” bill. It’s named after 11-year-old Kate Bruggenschmidt of Warrick County. She died in an ATV accident back in 2015, and police say she was not wearing a helmet.

After her death, her mom started a foundation advocating for helmet use knowing that gear could have saved her daughter’s life. Right now, Indiana does not have a helmet law.

The bill now heads to the Indiana House.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s