× ATV helmet bill passes committee, heads to Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A proposal to require Hoosier children to wear helmets while using off-road vehicles cleared a big hurdle on Wednesday.

A House committee just approved House Bill 1200, the “Play 4 Kate” bill. It’s named after 11-year-old Kate Bruggenschmidt of Warrick County. She died in an ATV accident back in 2015, and police say she was not wearing a helmet.

After her death, her mom started a foundation advocating for helmet use knowing that gear could have saved her daughter’s life. Right now, Indiana does not have a helmet law.

The bill now heads to the Indiana House.