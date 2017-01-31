× Teen taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 16-year-old was seriously hurt Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit him while he was crossing the street on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. near 62nd Street and Zionsville Road. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the car was going eastbound on 62nd Street when it hit the 16-year-old, who was walking across Zionsville Road.

Police said the area was dark. The teen went to St. Vincent in serious condition.

Detectives were interviewing the driver and said she was cooperating with the investigation. The woman was detained and will undergo a blood draw.