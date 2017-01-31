× Slick roads for Wednesday morning

The Wright Word for Tuesday was windy and most locations posted observations of gusts over 30 miles per hour. A chance for a rain/snow mix will come overnight through Wednesday morning. There is not much moisture associated with this system but we could see some slick spots for the morning rush hour. We’ll be dry and much colder Thursday through Saturday with highs near freezing and lows near 20 degrees. A stronger system will move in this weekend and bring a rain/snow mix on Sunday.

The Wright Word for Tuesday was windy.

Strong winds blew across the state Tuesday.

A rain/snow mix may develop after Midnight.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing north of I-70.

Expect a dry, cold Friday.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

A rain/snow mix is likely Sunday.

We’ll have colder temps to end the week.