× Scammer gets copy of W-2 form for every Scotty’s Brewhouse employee after data breach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials at Scotty’s Brewhouse are working to inform thousands of employees across the company about an email data breach, leaking employees’ W-2 forms to an unknown suspect.

Company officials called IMPD Monday afternoon to report the breach, which apparently resulted from an email phishing scam.

According to the police report, an individual posing as company CEO Scott Wise sent an email to a payroll account employee. The email requested the employee to send all 4,000 employees W-2 forms in PDF form.

Chris Martin, director of HR/Payroll for the company, told police the email did not really come from Wise. However, the payroll account employee did email all 4,000 W-2 forms to the unknown individual.

The report says Martin contacted the IRS to inform the agency of the breach. The IRS recommended Martin also file a report with IMPD.

Scotty’s Brewhouse officials are now in the process of informing all employees, and providing them with precautionary measures to take in order to protect their financial and personal information.

The incident appears to match the description of an email phishing scheme the IRS issued warnings about last year. This scheme involves scammers posing as company executives to request financial and personal information on employees.

The IRS has online tutorials on the proper steps to take if you have become the victim of identity theft or your personal information has been leaked. Those steps can be found here.

Scotty’s Brewhouse is expected to release a statement about the incident Tuesday evening.