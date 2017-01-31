Robbers break into Greenwood tobacco shop, steal thousands from safe

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects who broke into a Greenwood tobacco shop and stole thousands of dollars from a safe Sunday morning.

A deputy was called to investigate an alarm at Low Bob’s Tobacco in the 1200 block of Bluff Rd. around 5:51 a.m., but found nothing out of the ordinary. He was called to the business again to investigate a second alarm around 6:54 a.m. That’s when he found the back door damaged and ajar.

The deputy entered the business and says he found a cigarette carton on the ground and several bolts pulled from the floor that were used to secure a safe.

The owner of the business arrived and told deputies the robbers had taken off with the approximately $2,903 that was in the safe. She said several smoking pipes and cartons of cigarettes were also missing.

Video surveillance showed the suspects entering the business around 6:41 a.m., only minutes before the deputy arrived the second time. One suspect was wearing a red shirt and a ski mask at the time of the crime. The other was wearing a black shirt and mask.

We are working to obtain the surveillance video, but we have obtained photos of the suspects. If you recognize the suspects, you’re asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (317) 346-4654.