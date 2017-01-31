× Riverview Health announces plan to make new Westfield facility a hospital

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Riverview Health’s board of trustees approved plans Tuesday to expand services at its new facility in Westfield.

The health center is located at the northeast corner of state Route 32 and U.S. Route 31 in Westfield, and is set to open in late 2017. Previous plans for the facility only included outpatient services. Now the 108,000 square-foot hospital will include inpatient beds, surgery suites and an emergency room.

“Meeting the needs of the community and providing access to high-quality, reliable healthcare without sacrificing convenience has always been a top priority throughout our decision-making process,” said Seth Warren, Riverview Health president and CEO. “Inpatient beds, a full range of imaging services and expanded emergency services will allow us to treat a broader range of medical cases and provide services for those who require additional care beyond an outpatient setting.”

In addition to expanded emergency care, the new facility will also include the following services:

Imaging—CT, MRI, 3-D mammography, ultrasound and X-ray

Laboratory

Outpatient pharmacy

Physical and occupational therapy

Employer wellness clinic

Physician offices Endocrinology Family medicine Internal medicine Obstetrics and gynecology Orthopedics and sports medicine



To improve energy efficiency, the building has a high-performance envelope and a geothermal mechanical system with 130 wells. LED lights will be used throughout the facility, and large amounts of glass provide natural daylight.